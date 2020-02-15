First Interstate Bank Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total transaction of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $243.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.