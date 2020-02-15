First Interstate Bank Buys 16,400 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 260.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Century Casinos worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Century Casinos by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

CNTY stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.01 million, a P/E ratio of 138.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

