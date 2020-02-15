First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THFF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,499. The firm has a market cap of $609.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,121,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
