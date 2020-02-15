First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THFF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,499. The firm has a market cap of $609.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,121,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

