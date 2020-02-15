Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

