Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $271.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $187.13 and a 1 year high of $271.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

