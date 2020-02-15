Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,511 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 135,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

