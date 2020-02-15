Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of LHC Group worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in LHC Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LHC Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $159.48.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

