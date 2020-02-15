Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 171.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,196,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $96.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

