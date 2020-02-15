Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.17-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55-13.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.17-6.35 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,867. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.82.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.