Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.18-3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.17-6.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,867. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

