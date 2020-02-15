Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.18-3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.17-6.35 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.82.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

