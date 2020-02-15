Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $59,258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 55,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

