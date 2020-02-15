Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 359,178 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

