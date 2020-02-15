FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,269. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

