Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $66,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $59,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,194. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

