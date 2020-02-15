Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Farmmi stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

