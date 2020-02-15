EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,612. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EZCORP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.