Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 256,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,706. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

