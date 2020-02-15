Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.90.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

