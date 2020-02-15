Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has $155.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. 10,330,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,849. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

