Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Shares of EXPE traded up $12.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,330,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,849. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Insiders bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

