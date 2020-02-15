Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $26.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. 3,989,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,639 shares of company stock worth $7,914,164. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,395,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after buying an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after purchasing an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.