EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. 1,456,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,915. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 65.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

