Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.43. Evogene shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 22,696 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,402.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Evogene worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.