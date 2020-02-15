Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $75,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 356,888 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Cfra increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.37. 209,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $210.13 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

