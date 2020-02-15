E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

