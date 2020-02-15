Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Up 24% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $60,638.00 and $229.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 267.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00490314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.57 or 0.06264145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025291 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.