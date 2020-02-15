Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. 44,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,580. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $511.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $349,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

