Essentra’s (ESNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Essentra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 475 ($6.25).

ESNT traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday, reaching GBX 420.40 ($5.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.38.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

