ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) Shares Up 1.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc (CVE:EPI) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10, 525 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07). Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

