Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 435,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a current ratio of 84.50. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.