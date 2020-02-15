ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

PLUS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 42,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $88,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 809.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

