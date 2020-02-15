Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Trading Up 11.2%

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 218,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 156,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Allison M. Destefano acquired 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.