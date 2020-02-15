Energy Fuels’ (UUUU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.