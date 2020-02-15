Energy Fuels’ (UUUU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 951,367 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,419,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 144,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

