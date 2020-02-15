Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.16.

NYSE DAVA traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 251,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,542. Endava has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Endava by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Endava by 607.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

