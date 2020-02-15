Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.24-1.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $457.19-462.43 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.52 million.Endava also updated its FY20 guidance to 0.95-0.99 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.32. 251,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,542. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

