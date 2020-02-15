Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 11,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.12. 2,273,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,821. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,897,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.