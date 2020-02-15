Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $52,774,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cerner by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

