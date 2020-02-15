Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period.

PHB stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

