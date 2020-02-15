Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,598 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $206,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.6% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 78,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $200,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

