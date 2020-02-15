EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Stock Price Down 11.4%

EJF Investments Ltd (LON:EJFI)’s stock price was down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.20), approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,076% from the average daily volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.49).

The company has a market cap of $107.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. EJF Investments’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.