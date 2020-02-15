Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 153,807 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 50.43%. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOP. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

