Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.