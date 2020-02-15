Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $427,000 in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $19.16 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBL. Cfra dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

