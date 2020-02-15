Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

