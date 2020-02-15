Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sony by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Sony by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli initiated coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of SNE opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

