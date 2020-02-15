Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

