DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Receives $47.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.82. 10,763,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,561. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.