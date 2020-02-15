Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,070 ($14.08).
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.85).
Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 106 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,404 ($18.47). 624,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351.21 ($17.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,162.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 955.75.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.