Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,070 ($14.08).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.85).

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 106 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,404 ($18.47). 624,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351.21 ($17.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,162.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 955.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

