Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. Duke Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.05-5.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.42.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.28. 6,299,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.